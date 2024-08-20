Selena Gomez Starts Following Wedding Planner on TikTok Amid Engagement Rumors

I Know Just Who To Follow

Selena Gomez seems like she's sending another sign she's engaged to Benny Blanco ... because she's now following a wedding planning agency on social media.

Amid rumors Benny popped the question, Selena started following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok.

One of Selena's fans noticed the "Only Murders in the Building" star was following CMG earlier this week -- and now there's a whole bunch of TikTok clips speculating Selena and BB are engaged.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now ... ever since Selena posted a mirror selfie with Benny, covering up her ring finger with a pink heart emoji.

Selena only follows 73 accounts on TikTok ... so it's pretty intriguing CMG Weddings & Events made the cut. By the way, Selena's got 58.2 million followers on the platform.

The website for CMG Events says they are an award-winning event planning and design company ... with teams based in Napa Valley, the Bay Area and Los Angeles ... and CMG says it also specializes in destination weddings in places like Hawaii, Italy, Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Sun Valley, Idaho.