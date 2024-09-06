Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Selena Gomez Becomes A Billionaire Thanks To Her Rare Beauty Brand

SELENA GOMEZ RARE BEAUTY'S MADE ME A BILLIONAIRE!!!

Selena Gomez's officially one of the country's youngest female self-made billionaires, thanks to her booming beauty brand!

At 32, Selena is now valued at a whopping $1.3 billion, with most of her fortune coming from her Rare Beauty empire, according to the Bloomberg, which is ranking her for the first time on its Billionaires Index.

Rare Beauty launched just 5 years ago and has been a hit with influencers and teens getting into makeup for the first time -- thanks to Selena’s massive influence, with her IG following at a staggering 424 million.

On top of her beauty empire, Selena's racked up her fortune with brand partnerships, her mental health start-up Wondermind, and loads of acting gigs -- like her Emmy-nominated role in "Only Murders In The Building" -- all starting as a Disney child star!

Impressively, only a handful of women are in the self-made billionaire club, but Selena’s in good company, joining her pal Taylor Swift.

Looks like Selena’s got plenty of cash to throw one epic wedding if she chooses -- especially with those engagement rumors to Benny Blanco heating up lately!

