Eric Bledsoe Breaks Into Home During Dispute With GF, Cops Say

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe broke into his L.A. home during an argument with his girlfriend this week, law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... and now, it appears he's publicly trying to make amends.

We're told neighbors called the cops regarding a domestic disturbance at Bledsoe's residence ... and when officers arrived, Bledsoe and his girlfriend, Briona Mae, were uncooperative.

Cops investigated the scene and determined an argument took place ... and during the spat, they concluded Bledsoe was locked out of the pad and forced his way back inside on his own.

We're told there were no signs of domestic violence ... and ultimately, no one was arrested.

It's not the first time the couple has dealt with the police -- as we previously reported, Bledsoe was accused of slapping his partner back in October 2022 ... but charges were dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

Bledsoe has seemingly been on a campaign to get back in Briona's good graces on Wednesday ... posting a pic of her on social media and saying, "Sorry for hurting you damn I f***ed up'," which he later deleted.

Just minutes ago, he also posted a video of them together with the caption, "Come back please."

Interestingly enough, both Bledsoe and Briona Mae posted from Nobu Malibu on Tuesday ... with the former claiming he was there by himself.