Selena Gomez Back at It With Pal Edgar Ramirez, Cozying Up at Movie Premiere

Selena Gomez cozied up with Edgar Ramirez at the NYC premiere of "Emilia Pérez" -- keeping the buzz going after their racy grinding session days earlier.

Even though they made it clear they're just pals, Selena wasn't shy about flaunting their close friendship once again by wrapping her arms around Edgar at a screening for the movie at the New York Film Festival Monday evening.

Play video content

Looks like the buddy love was mutual for Edgar, too -- he couldn’t stop grinning as he leaned in to whisper something in Selena’s ear, even giving her a little peck on the cheek.

The buzz is at an all-time high for the Spanish-language musical -- it already snagged rave reviews at Cannes in May.

Selena and her costars, Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldaña, shared the Best Actress win at the festival.