Selena Gomez Tells Haters to 'F*** Off' After Revealing She Can't Carry Kids

Got An Issue With Me Sharing I Can't Carry Kids?

Selena Gomez’s keeping it raw and real, delivering a message to haters after opening up about her personal life -- not being able to carry children, being bipolar -- saying they can kindly "f*** off."

The actress got candid at the recent Women in Film event ... she wants to be a voice for women, because even though she's a celeb -- everyone's got their own struggles at the end of the day.

Selena Gomez with her sister Gracie at the Women in Film dinner in Beverly Hills, CA. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gkpTdgk9BS — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 19, 2024 @SGomezNewsCOMs

She also spoke out about other tough parts of her life ... telling attendees there’s zero shame about having issues, and asking for help. "There's power in being vulnerable."

Selena urged everyone -- especially her lil sis Gracie sitting by her side -- not to "ever let anyone tell you that you're not a good person."

In a final mic-drop moment, Selena threw down with, "Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim ... You're a survivor in my book."