Selena Gomez Tells Haters to 'F*** Off' After Revealing She Can't Carry Kids

Selena Gomez Got An Issue With Me Sharing I Can't Carry Kids? F*** Off!!!

no apologies necessary !!!

Selena Gomez’s keeping it raw and real, delivering a message to haters after opening up about her personal life -- not being able to carry children, being bipolar -- saying they can kindly "f*** off."

The actress got candid at the recent Women in Film event ... she wants to be a voice for women, because even though she's a celeb -- everyone's got their own struggles at the end of the day.

She also spoke out about other tough parts of her life ... telling attendees there’s zero shame about having issues, and asking for help. "There's power in being vulnerable."

Selena urged everyone -- especially her lil sis Gracie sitting by her side -- not to "ever let anyone tell you that you're not a good person."

In a final mic-drop moment, Selena threw down with, "Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim ... You're a survivor in my book."

Selena first talked about how she can't carry kids because of health reasons last week. But she made it clear she was still set on being a mom someday -- which is great news for her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who's totally down to have kids with her.

