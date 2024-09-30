Selena Gomez Grinds Up on Edgar Ramirez While Thinking of Benny Blanco

Can't Keep Her Hands to Herself!!!

Selena Gomez had Edgar Ramirez as a dance partner at the Sabrina Carpenter concert in NYC ... but she only had Benny Blanco on the brain.

The actress stepped out with her "Emilia Perez" costar and model Connar Franklin for Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden Sunday night ... where she was grooving and grinding to the music in a sparkling, black Cong Tri dress.

Gomez really got into Carpenter's tune "Espresso," cuddling up close to Ramirez as she recorded the group singing along to the music.

While Gomez and Ramirez appeared to get a little too close for comfort for fans, the grind train was all platonic ... the former Disney Channel alum posted another sexy dance on her social media accounts -- shouting out her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco.

During Carpenter's performance of "Juno," Gomez had her pals film her as she did a little sexy dance. Proving the racy display was for Blanco only, she captioned the upload ... "@itsbennyblanco."

Blanco was clearly a fan of the performance, writing in the comments ... "can’t keep my hands to myself," a clear reference to Gomez's 2015 hit, "Hands to Myself."

So, all is obviously well with these lovebirds!!!

