NYC Mayor Eric Adams Charged With Bribery, Campaign Finance Violation

Mayor Eric Adams is facing some pretty serious charges ... with the U.S. Attorney just unsealing the indictment against him -- but, don't worry about him 'cause he looks downright cheery.

The U.S. Attorney's Office just unsealed the 57-page indictment ... and sent out an accompanying press release announcing they've charged the mayor with campaign finance, bribery and conspiracy charges.

According to the indictment, Damian Williams -- the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York -- claims Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits from foreign businesspeople and at least one government official from Turkey looking to gain influence over him.

Williams says when Adams became mayor, he provided favorable treatment to those who gave him these alleged benefits.

Williams claims contributions to Adams were smuggled in from foreign countries and paid through U.S.-based straw donors -- allowing overseas contributors to exert influence over American elections.

In addition, Williams says, Adams took advantage of a city program where smaller donations are matched by up to eight times their amounts. Williams says Adams funneled money from large donors through multiple individuals in smaller amounts to fraudulently obtain millions in public funds for his election campaign.

Williams also says he received travel benefits from a Turkish government official ... allowing him to fly all over the world for free or discounted rates -- something they say he didn't disclose to the public.

They're charging Adams with five counts ... one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals, one count of wire fraud, two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, and one count of bribery.

As you know ... Mayor Adams was indicted Wednesday though the charges remained sealed while the U.S. Attorney's Office got their ducks in a row.

This included raiding Gracie Mansion -- NYC's official residence for the city's mayor on the Upper East Side -- early Thursday morning. Multiple agents in black suits carrying bags marched up the driveway to the front door.