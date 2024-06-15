Diddy Returns New York's Key to the City In Wake of Cassie Assault Video

Diddy's given back a major honor ... returning New York's Key to the City after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter, citing the Cassie assault video.

TMZ has obtained two letters -- one to Combs Entertainment LLC's office in New York and the other to his L.A. office -- addressed to Diddy from Mayor Adams saying he's "deeply disturbed" by the Cassie video.

Adams adds he stands with survivors of domestic abuse ... before noting the Key to the City is given to individuals who act as model citizens -- a standard the selection committee no longer feels Diddy meets.

Mayor Adams -- who stated publicly the committee would sit down to discuss this issue -- says the committee recommended rescinding Combs' key and provides an address where the key could be mailed back.

Play video content PIX11 News

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the letters were sent out on June 4, and Diddy responded by returning the key on June 10.

BTW ... the city keeps a log of all Key to the City recipients. Combs' name remains in the log, though the following statement has been added, "This Key to the City was rescinded by Mayor Eric Adams on June 4, 2024, via a formal letter due to actions of domestic and gender-based violence committed by Mr. Combs."

Diddy received the Key to the City less than a year ago ... proudly posing with Adams back in September after receiving the honor. Of course, allegations began to pile up against Diddy just months later, beginning with Cassie's lawsuit in November.

While Diddy's repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing, he admitted he did beat Cassie and apologized after the video surfaced. He still faces numerous sexual assault lawsuits, and he's under federal investigation for alleged sex and narcotics trafficking, as well as other serious crimes.

Play video content TMZ.com

This seems like the inevitable conclusion to this saga ... remember, many NYC politicians were pushing Adams to get the key back.

We spoke to New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher just last month who said it was a no-brainer decision to take the key back.

Play video content TMZ Studios