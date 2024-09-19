Josh Flagg Suggests Realtors 'Black Light' Diddy's Home Before Selling

Play video content TMZ.com

Josh Flagg isn't sold on Diddy's current listing for his Los Angeles-area home ... noting the mansion has a number of hurdles to overcome -- especially after the recent "Freak Offs" allegations.

We caught up with the "Million Dollar Listing" star on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, where he offered his professional real estate opinion on Diddy's Holmby Hills home -- which was listed for over $60 million earlier this month.

As Josh put it ... the listing price is far too high, suggesting $50 million would be a smarter price point for the manse.

Josh also recommended the realtors handling the property keep Diddy's name and likeness far away from the marketing materials for the home ... given the rapper's current sex crime case in NYC.

TMZ previously broke the story ... Diddy was arrested Monday night at the Park Hyatt in midtown Manhattan -- where the A-lister had been residing. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy Records founder was ordered to be held without bail after being hit with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

The indictment saw Diddy accused of a number of serious crimes, including forced labor, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have also accused the rapper of hosting "Freak Offs," alleged drug-fueled sex parties that lasted for days on end.

When asked if the alleged antics inside the home potentially hurt the listing, Josh quipped ... "I think someone's gonna need to take a really big black light to that house."