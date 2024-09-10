Diddy Hit With $100M Default Judgment in Sexual Assault Case

Diddy just took a HUGE L in a sexual assault lawsuit he blew off, because a judge just slapped him with a $100 MILLION default judgment.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, currently an inmate, claimed in his lawsuit Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted him at a party in Detroit back in 1997. It's unclear if the statute of limitations has run, but that wasn't addressed by the judge.

According to the lawsuit, the 2 were drinking and smoking weed at the party and got naked with a bunch of women. Cardello-Smith says he was performing oral sex on a woman when he felt a male hand on his left buttock -- he says it was Diddy's hand. A short time later, he says Diddy offered him a drink, which was spiked and he passed out.

Hours later, Cardello-Smith claims he woke up and saw Diddy having sex with a woman, and Diddy allegedly said to him, "I did this to you too."

Cardello-Smith sued for $100 million, but according to legal docs, it appears Diddy did not file an answer to the complaint. A hearing for a default judgment was set for Monday, but no sign of Diddy. So, the judge gave Cardello-Smith what he wanted -- $100 million.

The judge also set out a payment schedule -- installment payments of $10 million per month, starting October 1.