Las Vegas Brothels Warn After Diddy Indictment, Don't Use Baby Oil As Lube

Diddy might think he's slick with the wild amount of baby oil the feds say he stashed, but experts in the sex industry say he's stocked up on the wrong substance ... and he's doing the dirty all wrong!

ICYMI ... the 14-page indictment against Diddy claims law enforcement recovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, as well as other sexy supplies, in the raids on his Miami and Beverly Hills homes.

That news doesn't sit well with several Vegas-area brothels -- they tell us people should not use baby oil as a lube, 'cause it's bad for vaginal health and can warp condoms.

For example, a rep for Chicken Ranch Brothel tells us they don't use baby oil as lube 'cause it can affect a woman's pH down there, and, gynos say it can cause problems like bacterial vaginosis.

Sagebrush Ranch adds this jewel of info ... baby oil can lead to unwanted pregnancies and STDs. Turns out the oil can ruin the latex condom and cause breaks.

Meanwhile, over at the Love Ranch ... they tells us baby oil might be used during sexy time, but definitely not for the main event, citing many of those same reasons.

Even if Diddy isn't using the massage oil as lube, pretty much every brothel told us the same thing ... 1,000 bottles of lube is a crazy high number.

Even the brothels that do keep lube on site -- like Mustang Ranch and Baby Hacienda Ranch -- say they have maybe a couple boxes of lube on hand, but definitely not 1,000 bottles.

BTW, each brothel's got its personal lube of choice, if they do stock it, and they say there are plenty of big brands offering much better options -- health and comfort-wise -- than baby oil.

One more expert sliding into the chat is Holly Madison -- Hugh Hefner's former GF and "The Girls Next Door" star -- has talked openly on her "Girls Next Level" podcast about Hef using baby oil as lube, even though she told him she did not want to use it.

She tells us, “Baby oil is absolutely not safe to use as a sexual lubricant as it upsets the body’s PH levels and can cause infections."

Bottom line, baby oil should stay on outer extremities -- and, Diddy could probably stand to offload some of that lube to brothels in need.

