Councilman Erik Bottcher Says Diddy Losing Key to City Is a 'No-Brainer'

NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher Diddy Losing Key to the City a 'No-Brainer'

NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher is taking a far more direct stance than Mayor Eric Adams regarding Diddy's key to the city -- he wants to yank the honor, and stat.

Erik jumped on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, and said taking away the honor is a "no-brainer" in the wake of the Cassie beatdown video. EB says Diddy has no right to be in the company of Nelson Mandela ... the Nobel Peace Prize recipient who received a key back in 1990.

Diddy and Mayor Adams date swipe
The Councilman says, "It would be bad enough if it was just the video, but [Diddy] put out a statement before accusing these women of lying, accusing them of looking for a payday. So, it's despicable and consequences need to follow."

ICYMI ... Mayor Adams hedged it, saying he was "deeply disturbed" by the Diddy-Cassie video and his office was looking at next steps, but never squarely took a stance.

Mayor Adams previously praised the rap mogul as "a New York City kid who made good" before bestowing the honor on him back in September.

Months later, Diddy was sued by Cassie, who alleged her A-list ex had abused and sexually assaulted her during their relationship. The rapper denied the allegations, with the exes settling out of court a day after she filed her lawsuit.

Diddy has since been hit with several other sexual assault allegations, along with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

