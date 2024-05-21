Common Refuses to Watch Cassie Beating Video, Advocates For Love

Play video content TMZ.com

Common says he's not keeping up on news that brings bad energy, and that includes Diddy's videotaped beating of Cassie -- he's avoiding it altogether, and trying to focus on the positives in his own life.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the legendary lyricist Monday in Bev Hills, where he slyly sidestepped our question about popping THE question to Jennifer Hudson. Instead, Common assured us he and Pete Rock were about to bring the heat with a new collab album.

As for why he's avoiding the latest on Diddy, Common reiterated his mantra is all about peace and love ... he's coming off a two-part harmonious album named 'A Beautiful Revolution,' so his track record backs that up.

While some people are already debating whether Diddy can redeem himself -- a scenario activist Dr. Umar Johnson still feels is possible -- Common tells us he's not of the authority to cast judgment about anyone being canceled.

