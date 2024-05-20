Diddy Ripped by Charlamagne, 'Breakfast Club' For Lying About Cassie Video

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious and DJ Envy of "The Breakfast Club" are showing Diddy no mercy for his "apology" for assaulting Cassie -- and they think he's only sorry because he got caught!!!

Play video content 5/19/24

Diddy's apology video -- posted Sunday morning -- earned him "Donkey of the Day" from Charlamagne on Monday. CTG's angry reaction included him advocating for Cassie's 2nd Amendment rights, wishing she had been armed and ready in 2016 when Diddy assaulted her in the hotel hallway.

'Breakfast Club' was simulcast for years on Revolt, the Diddy-cofounded platform, prompting some viewers to accuse the hosts of showing favoritism ... claims they shot down along with Diddy's credibility during the segment.

Like 50 Cent and several others, they blamed Diddy for gaslighting the public with false statements to pad his ego -- but the lie backfired.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

NDA agreements from Diddy's settled lawsuit with Cassie prevented him from addressing her directly in his apology, but Charlamagne says Diddy also owes an apology to everyone who took him at his word. He also declared his career to be a wrap.

It's bigger than Diddy, says Charlamagne ... who pointed to the fact that American society has turned a blind eye to domestic violence for centuries, whether the abusers were rich or poor.