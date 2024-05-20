Diddy-Cassie Video Spawns More Reactions From Shyne, T.D. Jakes, Kelly Price

Diddy's apology video for his brutal 2016 assault of ex-GF Cassie Ventura has blossomed a ton of new opinions and commentary ... from Bad Boy associates and beyond.

Kelly Price -- who recorded with Diddy and the late Notorious B.I.G. several times in the '90s -- didn't cast the disgraced mogul out completely ... offering up prayers of encouragement on social media, while commenting underneath his upload this weekend.

The gospel singer's benevolence while the Cassie video is still on top of people's minds didn't sit well with many though -- and the intense backlash forced Kelly to clarify herself in a 12-minute rebuttal, with her message being ... hate the actions, love the man in a nutshell.

Kelly's response was similar to Kristen Chenoweth's, BTW, who also called for people to pray for Puff, as she too was once a victim of a battered relationship ... most likely, Kelly's past association had people thinking she was going soft on Diddy.

Speaking of prayers, Bishop T.D. Jakes -- who's also had rumors swirling after being named in producer Lil Rodney's controversial sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy -- took time out of his sermon on Sunday to indirectly address Diddy's attack on Cassie.

Dr. Umar Johnson made a sarcastic joke that Jakes would help Diddy transition into religion to repair his image. Still, the pastor slammed male abusers everywhere ... but never said either Diddy or Cassie's name.

Former Bad Boy artist Shyne, meanwhile, called Diddy's behavior "repugnant" and denounced all violence against women after stomaching the Cassie vid ... posting his sentiments online.

The rapper-turned-Belize politician recently relived his own past trauma dealing with Diddy after serving a 10-year prison sentence for a shooting he claims made him out to be "the fall guy" way back in the '90s.

Slim Thug also ate crow this weekend -- apologizing to Cassie after publicly scolding her over the timing of the sexual abuse lawsuit last November ... calling the filing way too late.

Diddy's rampage made the Houston rapper sing a different tune -- with him noting he was just trying to protect a fellow Black man, but still maintained disbelief in civil lawsuits and judging people without proof. In this case, some proof verifying at least some of Cassie's claims has surfaced.