Rapper Lil Durk Arrested in Florida for Murder For-Hire

Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida for murder-for-hire.

TMZ broke the story ... several members of the Chicago-based OTF crew -- which Durk has ties to -- were charged Thursday with the slaying of rapper Quando Rondo's cousin.

Durk was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Broward County Jail on Thursday night. He's being held without bail.

Details on his arrest have not been released.