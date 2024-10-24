5 Alleged Lil Durk OTF Members Charged in Murder for Hire of Quando Rondo Cousin, Retaliating for King Von

Federal agents swooped in and arrested 5 men in connection to the August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Quando Rondo's cousin ... and now they're being charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire in retaliation for King Von's death!!!

Federal prosecutors in California announced the grand jury indictment Thursday of Kavon London Grant, AKA "Vonnie" ... Deandre Dontrell Wilson, AKA "DeDe" ... Keith Jones, AKA “Flacka” ... David Brian Lindsey, AKA "Browneyez" ... and Asa Houston, AKA "Boogie."

Durk isn't a defendant here, but he's been vigorously fighting the label that OTF is a gang in a separate case involving the slaying of his rival, FBG Duck.

Prosecutors claim the August '22 shooting stems directly from the November 2020 altercation in Atlanta where Quando associate Lul Timm shot and killed King Von after a fight broke out.

According to the indictment ... the alleged OTF gang members set up a bounty and used a credit card that was associated with the label to book plane tickets to travel from Chicago to California in order to hunt down Quando after learning his whereabouts.

Feds claim Grant flew himself on a private jet from Miami to Cali to oversee the deadly operation, and secured the hotel rooms and other necessary tools used to carry out the hit.

The feds claim Grant helped procure cars, ski masks and firearms to carry out the deadly plan, including renting the BMW and Infiniti sedans fitted with fake license plates the group allegedly used.

Prosecutors believe Quando was the intended target and was sitting in the vehicle at the time -- but the bullets wound up ripping through his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, instead.

A distraught Quando struggled to speak to investigators on the scene, and prosecutors say the Chicago group flew out the next day.

We're told Houston and Jones are scheduled for hearings in Chicago on Monday. The other three waived their right to a hearing in Chicago and will be sent to Los Angeles.