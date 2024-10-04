Lil Durk Has Big Future In Hollywood, Says 'Power II's' LaToya Tonodeo

Can Takeover H'wood If He Wants

Lil Durk and the cast of "Power Book II: Ghost" bang out the series finale in epic fashion -- and take it from LaToya Tonodeo, the Chicago rapper's acting skills are the real deal!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with LaToya, who also has a big role in the grand closing as her long-standing character Diana Tejada in 50 Cent's hit show ... and she says Durk has the acting chops to go far in this biz, after seeing him pull off drills on-screen for her loved ones!!!

Durk posted up with "Power II" costars Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo on-set ahead of his scenes and they echoed the same sentiment.

This is the stance of a man who don’t do the shit he rap about 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7B2pPzgZyl — Jessica Rośe 🌹 (@iamjessicarosee) October 3, 2024 @iamjessicarosee

Fans tried to poke holes in Durk's performance before he got backed up by Zoey Dollaz, and LaToya agrees Durk was a great costar -- his future in Hollywood is completely up to him.

If you said it, I believe you😭 you valid asl — Jessica Rośe 🌹 (@iamjessicarosee) October 4, 2024 @iamjessicarosee

"Power II" shut down operations with 40 episodes, but the saying goes, "Power never dies" -- so there's a chance we see the gang who survived ride out for another day.

