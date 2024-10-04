Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Durk Has Big Future In Hollywood, Says 'Power II's' LaToya Tonodeo

Lil Durk Can Takeover H'wood If He Wants Says 'Power II's' LaToya Tonodeo!!!

100424-latoya-tonodeo-kal
HE'S GOT CHOPS
TMZ.com

Lil Durk and the cast of "Power Book II: Ghost" bang out the series finale in epic fashion -- and take it from LaToya Tonodeo, the Chicago rapper's acting skills are the real deal!!!

50 Cent and The
Launch Gallery
50 Cent and The "Power" Cast Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ Hip Hop linked with LaToya, who also has a big role in the grand closing as her long-standing character Diana Tejada in 50 Cent's hit show ... and she says Durk has the acting chops to go far in this biz, after seeing him pull off drills on-screen for her loved ones!!!

lil durk Gianni Paolo 2
Gianni Paolo

Durk posted up with "Power II" costars Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo on-set ahead of his scenes and they echoed the same sentiment.

Fans tried to poke holes in Durk's performance before he got backed up by Zoey Dollaz, and LaToya agrees Durk was a great costar -- his future in Hollywood is completely up to him.

"Power II" shut down operations with 40 episodes, but the saying goes, "Power never dies" -- so there's a chance we see the gang who survived ride out for another day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the meantime, Durk has other obligations ... his next album "Deep Thoughts" drops on October 18!!!

related articles