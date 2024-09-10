Trippie Redd Slid In Coi Leray's DMs to Re-Spark Romance, Disagrees With Lil Durk's Take on Hip Hop

Play video content TMZ.com

Trippie Redd is gearing up for fall with a fresh new collab with boohooMAN ... aka fresh fits to step out in with his rekindled boo thang Coi Leray!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Trippie in NYC this week at the pop-up launch of his grungy, goth-inspired drip ... and we got the deets on how he and CL got back on the same page.

He and Coi first started dating in 2019, but things fizzled a little over a year later -- and the pair even traded diss songs ... but apparently, that was just for show.

Trippie admits he hopped back in her DMs and got that yearning ... he says they got back in sync before going public again in August.

They're not just in love -- Trippie says they're also in the studio, so expect even more collabs down the line.

As for Lil Durk, who's actively claiming hip hop music isn't "what it used to be," Trippie argues there's still plenty of excitement in the culture.

Hip hop ain’t what it used to be …. — THE VOICE (@lildurk) September 6, 2024 @lildurk