Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Trippie Redd Slid In Coi Leray's DMs to Re-Spark Romance, Disagrees With Lil Durk's Take on Hip Hop

Trippie Redd Damn Right I Spun Block For Coi 😍 ... Disagree With Lil Durk On Hip Hop Though

091024_trippie_redd_kal
INSPIRED BY THE OLD SCHOOL
TMZ.com

Trippie Redd is gearing up for fall with a fresh new collab with boohooMAN ... aka fresh fits to step out in with his rekindled boo thang Coi Leray!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Trippie in NYC this week at the pop-up launch of his grungy, goth-inspired drip ... and we got the deets on how he and CL got back on the same page.

Trippie Redd & Coi Leray Together
Launch Gallery
Trippie Redd & Coi Leray Together Launch Gallery
Getty

He and Coi first started dating in 2019, but things fizzled a little over a year later -- and the pair even traded diss songs ... but apparently, that was just for show.

Trippie admits he hopped back in her DMs and got that yearning ... he says they got back in sync before going public again in August.

They're not just in love -- Trippie says they're also in the studio, so expect even more collabs down the line.

091024_trippie_redd_coi_leray_kal
THAT'S MY BOO
TMZ.com

As for Lil Durk, who's actively claiming hip hop music isn't "what it used to be," Trippie argues there's still plenty of excitement in the culture.

Trippie credits Three 6 Mafia for evolving rap's sound into what it is today ... the type of love-rage-chaos that keeps his music streams sky-high!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later