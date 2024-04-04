Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Trippie Redd DNA Test Determined He's Not Father of Newborn Child

Trippie Redd's journey through fatherhood was a short-lived one -- the Diamond-selling rapper is now admitting the baby he introduced to the world last year isn't his!!!

DDG just welcomed his first-born son with GF Halle Bailey, and was eager to discuss the joys of parenting in a recent blog ... and that's when Trippie came clean that he's not in the new daddy club.

Not My Kid

He says his mother urged him to get a DNA test, and turns out her instincts were spot-on. Trippie says he actually took 2 tests -- just to be sure -- but neither was a match.

Trippie Redd announces his son Saint Michael White

He was a proud papa for a hot minute ... posting the baby on social media and carrying on the family's legacy by naming him Saint Michael White, which is also the name of the EP he released around the time of the birth.

life be lifing

Trippie even canceled his tour to tend to his fatherly duties, and admitted to DDG the short time he spent kissing and holding the lil tyke broke his heart once he learned the truth.

Tough break. At least he knows his parental instincts are intact, if and when the time comes for him to use 'em!!!

