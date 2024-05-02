Jess Hilarious Digs Up Gillie Da Kid's 'Chicken Man' Past After Kendrick Jab

Gillie Da Kid went viral for labeling Kendrick Lamar's booming Drake diss "corny" -- but it's a classic pot-calling-kettle black moment according to Jess Hilarious, who's got receipts!!!

"The Breakfast Club" crew was dissecting Kendrick's "Euphoria" Thursday morning, and Jess couldn't believe Gillie had such a slanted take on the song.

Jess remembered the time Gillie clucked his wings to turn into the "Chicken Man" for a song/video back in 2012 -- which she felt effortlessly defined the word "corny."

The lyrics were metaphors for being a top drug kingpin, and the visual features Gillie savagely biting into chicken and licking the grease off his fingers -- far from Million Dollarz Worth of Game HOF material, that's for sure.

Gillie's bird behavior got hearty laughs outta Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, but others felt the Philly rapper let them down with his sharp commentary.

KNXG Crooked said he was disappointed in Gillie's response ... having been a lyricist in his past Major Figga's life.

