Gillie Da Kid Calls Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Straight 'Corny'

Gillie Da Kid won't be giving Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss the "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" primetime treatment -- the OG rapper thinks K. Dot served up a batch of hot ass with his "Euphoric" track!

Kendrick's associates easily gave him the nod over Drake's pair of disses but Gillie's scorecard says the complete opposite. He's got Drake up 2-0 ... and says the only thing Kendrick's winning is a corny contest.

Not only does Gillie think Drake has a 2-track lead, he also has Chris Brown up 1-0 over Quavo -- and he's under the impression race is playing a role in both battles.

From his POV, lightskin dudes are running the table!

He goes off on a tangent about light-skin guys commanding the spotlight in the 1980s street culture before Nino Brown -- Wesley Snipes' character in "New Jack City" -- became the hood's American idol.

Yeah ... romanticizing about fictional drug dealers and judging rap tracks didn't give Gillie's opinion much credibility with fans online.

Bottom line here, Gillie doesn't think Kung Fu Kenny kicked Drake hard enough with his stabs.