Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss, 'Euphoria' Played During NBA Playoffs

Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Hits Primetime in NBA Playoffs!!! TNT Crew Stays Switzerland

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BEEF
NBA on TNT

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Euphoria," is popping up everywhere ... even in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, but it's making some NBA legends uncomfortable.

The song opened up TNT's "Inside the NBA" halftime broadcast of the Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 5 showdown, and Kenny Smith and Shaq couldn't believe their ears!!!

Kendrick Lamar's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Kendrick Lamar Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Ernie Johnson attempted to unfold the first 2 quarters of play, but the pair of NBA champs were too distracted by Kendrick's onslaught blasting in the studio.

Kenny was 100% neutral on the battle, scolding the producers, "Y'all got us in the middle of the rap beef? C'mon man!"

Perhaps the popularity of Kendrick's Drake-hate song influenced the producers' playlist ... "Euphoria" is now 2024's biggest rap song, racking up 9.2 million streams in just one day!!!

New Ho King, the Chinese restaurant Kendrick mentioned in "Euphoria" -- as a jab at Drake -- is actually benefitting from being caught in the middle ... its 5-star reviews are now through the roof!!!

Kendrick's manager, Anthony Saleh, is probably cackling somewhere after Drake ribbed him as an "industry puppet" but the battle is far from over.

PERFECT RESPONSE
TMZ.com

Big Boy told us all his intel points to Drizzy being more than ready to fire back with yet another lyrical shot in this beef. which just keeps heating up.

Thankfully, both rap giants are keeping it on wax -- or 5G/WiFi streaming.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later