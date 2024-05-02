Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss, 'Euphoria' Played During NBA Playoffs

Play video content NBA on TNT

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Euphoria," is popping up everywhere ... even in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, but it's making some NBA legends uncomfortable.

The song opened up TNT's "Inside the NBA" halftime broadcast of the Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 5 showdown, and Kenny Smith and Shaq couldn't believe their ears!!!

Ernie Johnson attempted to unfold the first 2 quarters of play, but the pair of NBA champs were too distracted by Kendrick's onslaught blasting in the studio.

Kenny was 100% neutral on the battle, scolding the producers, "Y'all got us in the middle of the rap beef? C'mon man!"

Kendrick Lamar's "euphoria" rises to #1 on the US Spotify chart with 5.480 million streams, up 321% in its first full day.



Biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024. pic.twitter.com/FD17w88FK6 — chart data (@chartdata) May 2, 2024 @chartdata

Perhaps the popularity of Kendrick's Drake-hate song influenced the producers' playlist ... "Euphoria" is now 2024's biggest rap song, racking up 9.2 million streams in just one day!!!

New Ho King, the Chinese restaurant Kendrick mentioned in "Euphoria" -- as a jab at Drake -- is actually benefitting from being caught in the middle ... its 5-star reviews are now through the roof!!!

Kendrick's manager, Anthony Saleh, is probably cackling somewhere after Drake ribbed him as an "industry puppet" but the battle is far from over.

Big Boy told us all his intel points to Drizzy being more than ready to fire back with yet another lyrical shot in this beef. which just keeps heating up.