Big Boy Says Drake is Primed to Respond to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Diss

Big Boy says he's heard through the grapevine that Drake is geared up to respond to Kendrick Lamar (again) after the latter's latest harsh diss ... and the DJ loves it!

The legendary Real 92.3 radio host hopped on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to give his two cents on the recent chain of events -- namely, K. Dot and Drizzy trading barbs over verses ... which are growing increasingly personal, especially with Kendrick's latest, "Euphoria."

Funny enough, Drake already kinda had a reaction to the song ... with a whimsical reference to "10 Things I Hate About You" -- which seems to suggest he doesn't take Kendrick seriously.

Big Boy gives Drake credit for chirping up as quickly as he did -- letting everyone know the feud is still alive, and that he's certainly already heard the latest diss. In terms of firing back, BB tells us he's got it on good authority that Drake is already prepared to drop another track.

Drake is comedy idc what yall say. Not 10 Things I Hate About You 💀 pic.twitter.com/TmRjc9l02r — larue. ⚖️ ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) May 1, 2024 @PleaseImpressMe

Big Boy says that what he's heard is that Drake already has the crux of a response diss locked and loaded -- but that it might change a bit based on what Kendrick had to say.

Either way ... it sounds like this feud will continue, and Big Boy thinks it's great for hip hop.

When it comes to what Big Boy thinks is driving Kendrick and his animus toward Champagne Papi -- Big Boy says he doesn't think it's rooted in jealousy or envy ... on account of Drake being as successful as he is. Instead, Big Boy thinks Kendrick genuinely doesn't like him.