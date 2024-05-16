Lil Baby Music Video Shooting, 911 Audio Details Chaos

Play video content

Lil Baby and his music video crew got caught in the crossfire -- that's the early word from cops investigating the gunfire that erupted in the middle of his Atlanta music video shoot.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained audio of the chaotic 911 call during the shooting ... and you can hear dozens of rounds exploding through the air.

One caller sounded so frantic, he couldn't provide the dispatcher with any usable details.

Another caller told the dispatcher someone suffered a gunshot wound to the neck before taking himself to the hospital.

Atlanta PD tells us officers spoke to several witnesses on the scene who say 2 unknown parties got into an altercation as members of QC Records were filming the video ... and Lil Baby was never involved.

We're told the parties started shooting at each other after tensions escalated, which led to some bystanders being shot.

When APD officers arrived at the shooting scene, paramedics were already administering aid to 2 of the 3 gunshot victims on the spot.

All 3 men are expected to recover from their injuries, and we're told cops impounded several vehicles from the scene to be used as evidence.