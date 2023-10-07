Drake Brings Out Lil Baby Instead of 21 Savage for Canadian Performance

Play video content

21 Savage went MIA from his much-hyped performance with Drake in Canada after finally getting his Green Card -- and it's a big mystery why.

The rapper was supposed to perform with Drake at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Friday night, but Champagne Papi brought out Lil Baby instead.

The concert would have marked the first time 21 was legally permitted to leave the United States -- thanks to his shiny new Green Card. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, leaving everyone scratching their heads.

As we reported, Drake recently hinted in his rap song, "8AM in Charlotte," that 21 had finally overcome his immigration issues. He rapped, "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

Back in 2019, 21 was taken into custody by immigration authorities in Georgia because he was actually a UK citizen -- living in the United States illegally on an expired visa. His case dragged on for years, and was further complicated by the fact he was caught with codeine and a handgun during the bust.