Lions Have Sex on Top of Safari Truck Full of People, Wild Video

... Tourists Take It All In

A couple of lions felt the love so much that they started banging on top of a tourist safari truck ... and the people inside certainly got an eyeful and then some.

A group of tourists partaking in a South African safari were recently left stunned as 2 randy big cats made themselves at home atop their vehicle.

The male lion is seen mounting a resting female lion ... confirming their boinking session with a couple of growls. The jeep noticeably shakes from side to side as they do it ... sparking laughter and gasps from the tourists seated below.

The lions' intimacy didn't last too long ... with the lioness lying tired to the side as the king of the jungle eventually disconnected.

While the encounter may have given some tourists the ick on the spot ... it's significantly less scary than the African elephant attack from earlier this month -- which ended in a death.