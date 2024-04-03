African Elephant Attack Leaves 80-Year-Old Woman Dead, Safari Truck Flipped

Play video content

An elderly woman was killed in Africa during a safari trip -- this after an elephant charged her party's vehicle ... and flipped it over, which left her fatally wounded.

The unidentified woman 80-year-old was on a safari Saturday in Zambia at the Kafue National Park -- and at one point in the excursion, a bull elephant charges their truck ... and rams into it head-on, all of which was captured in a dramatic video.

The elephant tips over the vehicle, and you can hear panicked screams from the tour guide as well as the patrons -- including what sounds like the woman who actually died.

A chief executive of a conservation and hospitality company called Wilderness Safaris -- which was heading up this trip -- later confirmed that an American tourist had been killed in the attack ... and that another female guest had been seriously injured, and was flown to a hospital.

Four other guests who were part of this safari were treated on-site for minor injuries, and were provided trauma counseling as well.

In terms of how this happened, Wildness says the guide's route became blocked by the terrain and vegetation as they were driving along -- and that they didn't have enough time to move the vehicle out of the way before the elephant could hit them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.