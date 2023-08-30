Drake and Travis Scott Perform 'Utopia' Track ‘Meltdown’ in Vancouver

Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour stop in Vancouver got a healthy dose of "Utopia" last night ... as Travis Scott joined him as the night’s special performer!!!

TRAVIS SCOTT AND DRAKE PERFORMING MELTDOWN FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/9uHkbziFv6 — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 30, 2023 @RodeoTheAlbum

The 2 megastar rappers performed their latest collab "Meltdown" live for the first time ever -- Timothée Chalamet diss and all -- and followed up by performing their Diamond-selling duet "Sicko Mode" for the Canadian crowd.

The show was originally set for Monday, but was postponed over issues with the new video board installed inside Rogers Arena.

Drake and Travis Scott perform Sicko Mode together in Vancouver (Drake’s part). #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/13y6VV54wZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023 @WordOnRd

Travis made a grand entrance into the stadium using WWE legend The Undertaker's theme music as his walk-up soundtrack ... fitting since the performance seemed to have the crowd in a chokehold.