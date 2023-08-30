Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake and Travis Scott Perform 'Utopia' Track ‘Meltdown’ in Vancouver

Drake & Travis Scott 'Meltdown' Mode in Vancouver ... For 'All a Blur' Tour!!!

8/30/2023 9:17 AM PT
Getty Composite

Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour stop in Vancouver got a healthy dose of "Utopia" last night ... as Travis Scott joined him as the night’s special performer!!!

The 2 megastar rappers performed their latest collab "Meltdown" live for the first time ever -- Timothée Chalamet diss and all -- and followed up by performing their Diamond-selling duet "Sicko Mode" for the Canadian crowd.

The show was originally set for Monday, but was postponed over issues with the new video board installed inside Rogers Arena.

Travis made a grand entrance into the stadium using WWE legend The Undertaker's theme music as his walk-up soundtrack ... fitting since the performance seemed to have the crowd in a chokehold.

travis scott new tour dates

The appearance was also a good warm-up for Travis -- he just announced the dates for his own Houston-less "Utopia" tour.

