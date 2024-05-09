Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Metro Boomin Performs at Egyptian Pyramids, Meets Royal Officials

Metro Boomin Highly Trusted With Egypt Pyramid Show ... Dines with Royal Officials!!!

Metro Boomin In Egypt
Metro Boomin's smack in the middle of the 2024 rap wars, but that hasn't slowed the superproducer's motion -- he performed to thousands inside the Egyptian Great Pyramids complex!!!

We got some groovy snaps of Young Metro's booming set from April 30 in Giza, where the stage sat near the Great Pyramid, the Pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure, and the Great Sphinx.

He's already a big deal in the Middle East ... a source close to the situation tells us Metro's Egyptian escapades included a meeting with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo.

Billboard Arabia ran an extensive profile, and Spotify chronicled his journey as he's having a bang-up year on RapCaviar.

Metro recently caught a stray shot on Drake's "Family Matters" diss, and he countered by reposting a bunch of "BBL Drizzy" freestyles.

Even traveling all the way to Africa, Metro can't escape the rap wars. 🤷🏽‍♂️

