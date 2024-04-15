Drake Posts Metro Boomin 'Drumline' Meme, Validates Leaked Diss Lyrics

Drake is leaning into his 'Push Ups' lyrics, confirming it's not AI ... but isn't above playing cyber games himself -- and Metro Boomin is his first target. 😈

Shortly after Metro was named as the leaker behind Drake and Lil Yachty's "Jumbotron S*** Poppin" reference track leak, Drake hopped on IG and posted a meme video that plastered Metro's face on Nick Cannon's body in a scene from the movie "Drumline."

The latest Drake track hit the net on Saturday and went into chopper mode at everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Rick Ross and MB also caught half a bar when he rapped ... "Metro, shut your h*e-ass up and make some drums, n****!!!" Yep, clearly his favorite part of the rap roast.

If you remember, Drake and UMG took swift action when an AI track of him and The Weeknd started to get positive reviews -- but he's completely validating 'Push Ups' here.

This beef's pettiness level is only rivaled by the growing number of characters ... Rick Ross is currently claiming to the world Drake didn't pen some of his biggest hits.

Play video content