Uma Thurman Offers Her 'Kill Bill' Suit to Drake Amid Growing Hip Hop Beef

Uma Thurman sees Drake is under attack by everyone in hip hop -- which is why she's offering up a famous piece of wardrobe from one of her movies ... seemingly taking his side.

The actress posted a photo of her famous yellow suit from "Kill Bill: Volume 1" -- and she tagged Drizzy in this pic, asking if he needed it. Drake responded and wrote, "Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo" ... a reference to a famous samurai, and to the movie's main villain.

Obviously, what Drake means here is ... yes, he'll take the suit and rock it -- because he too recognizes he's being ganged up on, just like Uma's character in that iconic fight scene.

If you haven't seen it ... Uma fights off 88 weapon-wielding bad guys who all try to murder her -- but in the end, she emerges victorious ... wiping the floor with their blood. So, on its face -- it appears Drake (and Uma) believe he's the underdog here, and will win this beef.

Of course, this is all in reference to the numerous music feuds Drake's involved in ... especially with Rick Ross, which is getting uglier by the day ... with insults and allegations.

As we reported ... Ross has claimed Drake underwent a nose job, and he's also gone on to suggest Drake doesn't write all his own lyrics (a rumor he's fought off for years now). In response, Drake has hinted that Ross is on a weight-loss drug and that he's "loopy."

The backdrop of all of it is the fact that a supposed Drake response/diss leaked this weekend ... responding to Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin and everyone else who dissed him.