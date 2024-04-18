Touré Says Drake Won't Win Against Kendrick Lamar, Knocks 'Push-Ups' Diss

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake will be licking his wounds and bowing to King Kendrick Lamar ... a shameful sight Touré says will become Drake's reality after their rap battle is all said and done.

The tenured music and cultural critic hopped on "TMZ Live" on Thursday and pinpointed what he feels are dings in Drake's armor ... mainly his comeback response, which Touré isn't all that impressed with.

Drake has been owning up to his "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)" track ... using the lyrics to tease both Metro Boomin and Kendrick's manager on social media ... but Touré feels sneaky tactics pale in comparison to the points K. Dot has already put on the board.

Remember, Kendrick's feature on Future and Metro's "Like That" record has been No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 3 straight weeks now and Touré is daring any DJ to try and drop "Push Ups" in the club ... he says the song will bomb!!!

Touré says Kendrick and everyone else is well within their rights to fire back at Drake after years of sneak disses ... and he's strongly against giving Drake a handicap for not showing signs of obliteration.

It's an interesting viewpoint ... especially since Drake claimed it was Kendrick who gets the benefit of the doubt over him.

