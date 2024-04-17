YG Loves Rap Beef But Doesn't Fault J. Cole for Apology to Kendrick Lamar

Play video content

YG is 100% for rap beef -- whether he's in the mix or on the sidelines -- but doesn't fault J. Cole for not feeling the same way when he was up against Kendrick Lamar.

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with YG in L.A. and the 4HUNNID hitmaker is ready to exercise his first boss moves of 2024 ... he just shot the vid for his upcoming single, "Knockas."

YG's back in the saddle with his day one collaborator Mustard, and L.A. radio is about to experience a revival of sorts -- they're releasing the upcoming compilation, "Just Re'd Up 3" soon and point him to the action!!!

J. Cole apologizes for dissing Kendrick Lamar and says “it’s all love” at Dreamville Fest.



He calls his “7 Minute Drill” song “the lamest shit I ever did in my life.”



He adds: “That shit don’t sit right with my spirit. That shit disrupts my peace.”



pic.twitter.com/T3BX3KqIGe — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) April 8, 2024 @AndresWrites

Hip Hop has been offering tons of just that as of late, and we had to get his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar vs. Everybody, including his homie J. Cole.

YG has records with both Kendrick and Cole but didn't come down on the Dreamville rapper for apologizing like other culture critics.

He's thinking like a boss more than ever. YG and his label recently inked a multi-album partnership deal with BMG, after officially departing Def Jam Records -- so, more than ever, his career is his to control.