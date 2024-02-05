YG Guarantees Rams Will Be In Super Bowl Next Year

My Rams Will Be In SB Next Year

Play video content TMZSports.com

It might be the 49ers' and the Chiefs' year this season ... but in 2025, you can bet it'll be the Rams'!!!

... at least, that's according to YG, who tells TMZ Sports he's sure L.A. will be in the Super Bowl next season.

In fact, when we got the Compton rapper out at LAX this week -- he downright guaranteed it!!

"We'll be back in the Super Bowl next year, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "That's all I'm going to say!"

Of course, YG is biased ... he's been a huge Rams fan for years -- even joining in on in-game celebrations with Robert Woods and others in the past.

But, it might very well be possible ... after all, with a depleted roster this year, LA still nearly won a road playoff game against Detroit.

Play video content TMZ Studios

There's more ... YG also gave us his prediction for the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl -- and he even doled out some advice to Travis Kelce for how the tight end should handle his love life heading into the matchup in Las Vegas.