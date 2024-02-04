Shaquille O'Neal Hoping To Sit Next Taylor Swift At Super Bowl LVIII

Play video content TMZSports.com

Move over, Jason Kelce ... Shaquille O'Neal tells TMZ Sports he's hoping to score a seat right next to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII!!

The Big Diesel made his intentions known during a chat with us this week ahead of the Big Game ... saying straight up he wants a premium chair in Swift's suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Sunday.

"Hey, Taylor!" the NBA legend said with a smile. "Love you!"

Of course, there are plenty of people who are already vying for the spot. Jason obviously has some dibs -- his brother, Travis Kelce, is playing in the game after all -- as does Brittany Mahomes ... and anyone else from Swift's girl gang for that matter.

But it seems Shaq really wants in ... even saying he'll be rooting for Travis and Kansas City during the tilt!

There's more ... we also talked to the former Lakers center about his annual Super Bowl party, Shaq's Fun House, and he said in addition to Diplo and Lil Wayne, he's expecting even more artists -- perhaps even Snoop Dogg -- to show up.