Shaq Invests In Online College Start Up, Taking On Student Loan Debt Crisis

Shaquille O'Neal values education, and now the legendary big man is making college substantially more affordable ... as American students continue to fall deeper into debt.

O'Neal, along with 29-year-old business partner Tade Oyerinde, talked to TMZ Sports this week about their company, Campus, and its goal to revolutionize 2-year degrees.

Think of Campus, which Oyerinde, now the Chancellor, founded in 2022 ... as an affordable, online community college where students have an opportunity to earn an associate's degree.

Unlike the typical community college experience, Campus' professors come from some of the most prestigious universities, such as Princeton.

O'Neal, who attended LSU, is investing in Campus, joining other high-profile investors like OpenAI founder Sam Altman and billionaire Michael Bloomberg ... as the men throw their money and time behind the concept.

We asked Shaq why he decided to get involved.

"I like to invest in things that are gonna change people's lives, and this will definitely change a person's life. Everyone to be able to have access to world-class education is very important. When I first met Tade he told me 'DFD. I was like, 'What does that mean? Debt-free degrees,'" O'Neal told Babcock.

Of course, student loan debt is a huge problem ... with U.S. students/graduates owing lenders to the tune of $1.7 TRILLION. Campus says they want to stem the bleeding by providing affordable schooling.

Tuition at Campus clocks in at just over $7k for the year ... which pales in comparison to the average cost for a college education.