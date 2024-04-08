Suge Knight Praises Kendrick, Shames J. Cole Following Brief Rap Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

Suge Knight couldn't be more disappointed with J. Cole waiving the white flag to Kendrick Lamar -- reacting to the brief beef live from his prison cell ... and we got the recording.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained audio of Suge's reaction to Cole's forfeiting to Kendrick at his Dreamville Festival this weekend ... and he's got more of a coronation for Kendrick and a harsh lecture for Cole.

J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on ‘7 Minute Drill’ at Dreamville Fest…



“How many of y’all think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic”



“I haven’t been sleeping right the last few days… Ib, we taking that diss off streaming… pic.twitter.com/gafW1g6Hw9 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 8, 2024 @nfr_podcast

Suge tells Cole in order to be the best, he has to beat the best and knocked Cole for throwing in the towel -- saying if African-Americans at large shared his attitude, they'd still be enslaved.

A low blow on Suge's part, no doubt ... but Cole's not above using slave metaphors himself.

Anyway, Suge says Cole's behavior reminds him of Diddy's alleged activity during the infamous 1995 Source Awards -- when the Death Row and Bad Boy Records camps exchanged words. Take a listen ... you'll hear the comparison SK makes on this.

As for Kendrick, Suge feels he repped their shared hometown Compton and West Coast Hip Hop culture to the fullest ... and vowed to listen to 2Pac's "All Eyez On Me" to fuel his workouts for the rest of the week.

Kendrick's shots to Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" hit paid off with a 3rd straight week atop the Billboard Hot 100 ... whereas Cole is planning to remove his "7 Mile Drill" diss off streaming.

Charlamagne Tha God issued his "Donkey Of The Day" to everyone mad at Cole for backing out against Kendrick after so much build-up ... but Suge isn't going so easy on JC -- calling him a wuss for backing down so quickly.