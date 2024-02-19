Suge Knight Calls Out Alleged Social Media Hacker That Snoop Reacted To

But Snoop Knows What It Is

Suge Knight says he has an ID on an alleged social media hacker that he says Snoop Dogg reacted to in a recent fake post ... but understands why people think he's doing the smack talking.

On the newest episode of his "Collect Call" podcast, Suge claims to Dave Mays that a guy named "John" from Atlanta is the one responsible for the nonstop string of negativity on his X and Facebook accounts.

Suge accuses the guy of attempting to start a race war ... a recent swipe at Snoop got the legendary rapper's attention and he offered prayers for Suge's spirit.

Suge admits the posts totally matches his energy and tone but is adamant he's not behind the avalanche of animosity on his social media handles.

The incarcerated Death Row Records founder didn't let Snoop and his business partner Michael “Harry-O” Harris off the hook, though.

