Snoop Dogg Wants Rap Unity, Powwows with Benny The Butcher, Game and Hit-Boy

Snoop Dogg is rallying the hip hop troops this year ... the Boss Dogg is embracing his role as Def Jam's executive consultant to unite rappers on the East and West Coasts.

On Friday, Snoop helped Benny The Butcher usher in his new "Everybody Can't Go" album with their "Back Again" collab and dropped gems on his posse of The Game, Hit-Boy, Big Hit and Death Row Records co-owner Harry O at the opening of the ThirdEyeRaz-directed music video.

Snoop offers the group one of his trusted catchphrases -- you can't spell the West without "the ES," -- a nod to the East and West Coast unity.

He's also urging the hip hop community not to wait for something tragedies -- like Nipsey Hussle or Pop Smoke's murders -- for them to connect and work together ... a synergy this group has employed for years.

Benny's not waiting ... he recruited Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, and several more for his new record.

Ditto for Game and Big Hit, who just released their "Paisley Dreams" collab album and Hit-Boy produced it all, including Benny's "Back Again" track.

Snoop's fellow legend and one of Def Jam's architects, LL Cool J, told us not too long ago that unity is much needed in hip hop ... but beef is still to be expected all the same.