Snoop Dogg Recruits Clipper Darrell To Lakers 1 Year After KO Punch

Snoop Dogg is hoping to add a familiar foe to Laker Nation ... recruiting Clipper Darrell to the Purple and Gold just a little over one year after the LA super fan was KO'ed at a Clippers game.

The legendary rapper -- and big Lake Show fan -- minced no words while on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast this week ... saying he straight up wants Clipper Darrell to switch allegiances after the guy was socked in the face by a security guard while attending a Clips game in 2022.

"Oh, man," Snoop said on the show. "Security disrespected him. Clipper Darrell, come on home, man. The Lakers would never do you like that. Come on home, man. Flip that s***, man."

Darrell, of course, is going to need a whole lot more selling than that to change all of his red and blue ... he's known as arguably the biggest Clippers fan in the world. In fact, he loves his team so much, he's painted his car to match his favorite squad!!

But, Snoop clearly thinks the punch-out he received after getting into a squabble with a Crypto.com Arena official in December '22 should be enough to make him come to L.A.'s other team.

"Flip it!" Snoop said.

Don't expect Darrell, though, to go running to the other side of town even if the "Drop It Like It's Hot" MC extended his own personal invite ... CD -- real name Darrell Bailey -- told us back in November that despite the punch and everything he's suffered since, he's still riding or dying with his squad.