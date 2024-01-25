Snoop Dogg Made Michael Jackson Mad Blowing Weed Smoke at Him

Snoop Dogg once pushed his luck blowin' ganja clouds in Michael Jackson's direction, which would've been an epic moment -- but the King of Pop wasn't with the smoke.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Snoop recalled the moment he pissed off MJ ... back in May 2008, both superstars attended and performed at late fashion designer Christian Audigier's Vegas birthday bash.

Following their sets, Snoop says he hightailed it back to his dressing room and lit up a blunt -- where he was put on high alert that his dressing room was right next to Mike's.

Snoop says he hopped up in disbelief, opened the door, and blew a bunch of smoke into the hallway ... and MJ was standing right there looking at him and told him, "Snoop, don't do that."

That smokey encounter didn't damage their relationship too much ... Snoop says he and MJ collaborated on a long-lost track for a philanthropy project, but he has no idea where the vocals are now.

