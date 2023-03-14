Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

DJ Quik Says Michael Jackson Made Him Face the Wall to Avoid Eye Contact

DJ Quik I Didn't Get To Meet MJ ... He Made Me Face The Wall!!!

3/14/2023 1:54 PM PT
DJ Quik michael jackson
Getty Composite

DJ Quik's time in Michael Jackson's presence proved to be off the wall -- considering the late King of Pop forced him to face the corner as he walked past him!!!

The prolific producer says he was recording out of Westlake Studios in L.A. back in the day ... when it was announced MJ would also be stopping through.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Problem was ... MJ didn't want to meet, greet or even make eye contact with anyone -- so, Quik says everyone in the studio had to face the wall when Michael arrived.

After realizing it wasn't a drill, Quik obliged ... but claims he still heard MJ's penny loafers shuffling across the floor as he made his way through the building.

Quik says he encountered MJ in a studio again, later in life, but still got the silent treatment.

As for why they never connected -- Quik says it was a Bloods and Crips thing! 😂

Watch the clip, he's joking. We think.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later