DJ Quik Says Michael Jackson Made Him Face the Wall to Avoid Eye Contact

DJ Quik's time in Michael Jackson's presence proved to be off the wall -- considering the late King of Pop forced him to face the corner as he walked past him!!!

The prolific producer says he was recording out of Westlake Studios in L.A. back in the day ... when it was announced MJ would also be stopping through.

Problem was ... MJ didn't want to meet, greet or even make eye contact with anyone -- so, Quik says everyone in the studio had to face the wall when Michael arrived.

After realizing it wasn't a drill, Quik obliged ... but claims he still heard MJ's penny loafers shuffling across the floor as he made his way through the building.

Quik says he encountered MJ in a studio again, later in life, but still got the silent treatment.

Michael Jackson and some L.A. Crips on the set of "The Way You Make Me Feel", 1987. pic.twitter.com/T4T59ZRVvA — Historical Hub (@HubHistorical) November 9, 2021 @HubHistorical

As for why they never connected -- Quik says it was a Bloods and Crips thing! 😂