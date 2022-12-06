DJ Quik Says He Deserves to Be Dr. Dre's Music Equal

Dr. Dre and DJ Quik both hail from Compton, both have produced for countless rap artists and both are considered production geniuses in their own right -- so, Quik's wondering why the comparisons stop there.

His point is only Dre is featured on Forbes' lists, had his own Super Bowl halftime show and been the subject of a feature film. Translation: Quik's not feeling the balance!!!

In a string of unprovoked tweets Tuesday, he revealed his secret desires to be considered on the same level as Dre -- and he's blaming his lack of resources within the music industry "machine" for stunting his popularity.

Quik called his current position "unfair" and compared himself to the unheralded janitor who makes the school run smoothly ... but never gets the credit.

The veteran studio wiz denied he was having a meltdown or that his tweets were podcast fodder ... and affirmed his love for Dr. Dre, even though he considers him real-life competition.

Dre and Quik collaborated many moons ago for the "Training Day" soundtrack on the song "Put It On Me."