Dr. Dre Says 2021 Brain Aneurysm Almost Killed Him

Dr. Dre's January 2021 brain aneurysm was a lot scarier than he initially revealed -- his family actually gathered in his hospital room to say their final goodbyes.

The legendary producer's podcast interview with Dolvett Quince continues to leak across social media and he painted the eerie picture rather vividly.

Dre recalled his initial shock seeing his family visit him at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center … after they'd been previously barred due to the then-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Unbeknownst to Dre, doctors had told the fam there was a strong chance he wouldn't make it.

Ignorance can be bliss ... Dre says he never knew the extent of the danger he faced. Doctors woke him every hour -- for two weeks straight -- to test his vitals ... they were that concerned.