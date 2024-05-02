Fat Joe, Zoey Dollaz Lead Haitian Relief Effort with Food for the Poor

Help Is On the Way, Haiti!!!

Fat Joe's heart hurts for Haiti -- so he's upping the philanthropy in a major way with a partnership that will supply the embattled nation with much-needed food and utilities.

On Thursday, Fat Joe and his rapper pal Zoey Dollaz ushered in the “Fat Joe & Friends Relief For Haiti” initiative to combat the gang-fueled wave of violence on the island nation over the past few months.

Joe tells us he has many close friends, like Zoey, who are Haitian and every contribution donated will go directly to the Food For The Poor organization.

May also happens to be Haitian Heritage Month, and Fat Joe and Friends are accepting household items such as soap/body wash, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and also domesticated amenities such as portable mattresses and stoves, blankets and water containers.

Haiti has been in flames since March when gangs strong-armed the country’s 2 biggest prisons and freed more than 4,000 inmates ... leaving thousands of citizens displaced from their homes through the surge of chaos.

Joe created an Amazon Wishlist for easy access and people can also donate directly to the cause.