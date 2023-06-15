Kodak Black Outlines Plans To Be President Of Haiti

Play video content

Kodak Black thinks he can be a good President for the people of Haiti and seems to be using his Donald Trump friendship as inspiration!!!

Big Black was recently a guest on DJ Whoo Kid's "Whoolywood Shuffle" while rocking his $10K Donald Trump gold chain ... where his political expertise was challenged on the spot.

The "Super Gremlin" rapper has Haitian in his blood and explained he would end the country's history of political corruption, on account he'd already come into office with a stacked bank account!!!

Kodak also reminded fans his heart and intent are pure with every move he makes ... something his frequent acts of charity can vouch for.

As for the chain, Kodak's been rocking it since last June as a token of his appreciation for DT giving him a presidential pardon worth a get outta jail card.