Kodak Black Robs 'GTA' Player, Demands To See His D*** Online

Play video content

Kodak Black quickly learned the laws of cyberbullying during his first game of 'Grand Theft Auto V RP' -- but it's his gaming commentary that has fans doing double takes.

While Kodak was hanging with his clique, some poor, unsuspecting sap attempted to get into their inner circle, only to be accosted and robbed of his digital designer jeans for getting too close.

Not satisfied with that level of humiliation, Kodak then aimed his gun at the guy's junk and demanded he take off his boxers to inspect the guy's d**k size. 😲

Someone in Kodak's entourage eventually knocked out the player with a punch ... and while the rapper initially threatened to shoot the unconscious sim, his crew talked him out of it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans' reactions range from head-scratching to downright amusement but the game is literally named after a felony, so etiquette's not really a thing.