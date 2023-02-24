Kodak Black Robs 'GTA' Player, Demands To See His D*** Online
2/24/2023 12:25 PM PT
Kodak Black quickly learned the laws of cyberbullying during his first game of 'Grand Theft Auto V RP' -- but it's his gaming commentary that has fans doing double takes.
While Kodak was hanging with his clique, some poor, unsuspecting sap attempted to get into their inner circle, only to be accosted and robbed of his digital designer jeans for getting too close.
Not satisfied with that level of humiliation, Kodak then aimed his gun at the guy's junk and demanded he take off his boxers to inspect the guy's d**k size. 😲
Someone in Kodak's entourage eventually knocked out the player with a punch ... and while the rapper initially threatened to shoot the unconscious sim, his crew talked him out of it.
Fans' reactions range from head-scratching to downright amusement but the game is literally named after a felony, so etiquette's not really a thing.
Kodak has his own GTA server titled Project Baby, and if curated right, could net him plenty of cash flow -- Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has stated he earns $50K weekly just from his custom server!!!