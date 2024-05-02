Beyoncé Joins Famed French Dictionary, Check Out the Definition

Beyoncé is making French history -- as her name is set to be added to the Larousse dictionary ... and you gotta peep their definition for Queen Bey.

According to UK's The Times, the singer is 1 of 40 notable names -- both French and foreign -- being added to the famed dictionary, Petit Larousse Illustré ... which updates its contents annually.

Bey, who is listed as a proper noun in the new edition, is described as "American singer of R&B and pop" -- seemingly leaving out the superstar's recent foray into country.

The outlet notes her entry also highlights her Louisiana Creole heritage.

Although Beyoncé is one of the biggest superstars in the world, her addition to the dictionary wasn't necessarily guaranteed ... as names are curated by a jury, who annually create a list of around 150 words and people recognizable to the French-speaking world.

Bey isn't the only modern celebrity joining the dictionary ... as Cate Blanchett, LeBron James, and "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan have all been submitted as well.