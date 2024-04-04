Beyoncé's New Country Album Gets Chris Young, Shooter Jennings' Approval

A couple of big names in country music aren't just embracing Beyoncé's new album, they also think it's a tipping point for the genre ... which is why Chris Young's inviting her to get in-studio with him.

We caught up with Chris in NYC, and he told us he loves Bey's "Cowboy Carter" album -- especially Dolly Parton's intro on the new "Jolene" rendition. As he put it, Beyoncé's venture into the country scene proves the industry's more welcoming now than before.

Showing off some of that southern hospitality, Chris says ... "Tell [Beyoncé] I'm here for her."

And, Chris isn't the only country bigwig giving "Cowboy Carter" a stamp of approval.

Shooter Jennings, the son of legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, tells TMZ ... Bey's album is a sign mainstream audiences are ready to embrace country music fully.

He explains ... "Country music is literally the biggest thing in music right now and I think Beyoncé cutting a country album is our generation’s 'Midnight Cowboy' moment when popular culture embraces country during a time of profound national popularity."

Shooter thinks it's a good thing for Bey to acknowledge her love of country music -- despite her hearing some boos at the 2016 CMA Awards.

Remember, the Grammy winner said this album was a response to that unpleasant experience -- enlisting the likes of Dolly, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus to help bring it to life.